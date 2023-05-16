Three family members die during landslide in Ogun

Three members of a family have been reported to have died following a landslide that occurred during heavy rainfall recorded in Denro community, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Aside from the deceased, other members o the family that sustained varying degrees o injuries during the landslide were said to have been rushed to different hospitals where residents believe they could get the best medical care.

As gathered, the rains were preceded by a windstorm, a situation that forced a concrete fence beside the house of the victims to collapse on the apartment the family occupied.

On Tuesday, residents that witnessed the tragedy narrated that the head of the family, popularly called Onimalu, a butcher at the local abattoir in the area, was said to have made efforts to save his son and pregnant wife but they sadly all died.

They stated that the incident that claimed the lives of these three victims occurred yesterday evening when many residents returned from their offices to prepare for the next day’s ob.

An eyewitness, who did not want his name in public, said: “It happened at night (when) the fence at the upper house fell like a landslide on their own building. It happened that their own building is close to the door at the back.

“Officials of the Nigeria Police from the Ajuwon Division were on ground yesterday (Monday). With the intervention of the police, everywhere was calm. They buried them yesterday. The same family – husband, pregnant wife, and a child.”

Another resident told newsmen that the building was erected close to a canal which was why the structure was affected by a landslide

The spokesperson, Ogun Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said he heard of the incident but is yet to get proper information on the incident.

He promised to revert after getting a brief from the Divisional Police Officer of the Ajuwon Divisional Headquarters but is yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

