Three die, two injure during tanker explosion in Kogi

No fewer than three persons were burnt to death while two others were rescued with varying degrees of injuries during a Diesel Tanker explosion in Kogi State.

The ill-fated tanker was said to have been conveying diesel when it bursted into flames after a crash which resulted to the death of the three deceased victims.

The fire of the crashed tanker was also said to have resulted to the burning of two other trailers and a Dyna Pick-up van on the road.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Thursday, in Lokoja, the Corps Commander, Stephen Dawulung, Kogi Sector of the Federal Road Safely Corps (FRSC), said that the accident occurred at Felele quarters on the Lokoja-Kabba road around 8.17 p.m. of Monday.

“Three persons were burnt to death while two other victims were rescued with burns and rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja for medical attention and the corpse deposited at the motuary, ” he said.

The FRSC Officer explained that the crash resulted from dangerous driving by the driver, who suddenly lost control, crashed and was totally burnt.

According to him, unfortunately, the Dyna Pick-up van that was parked by the road side and the two other vehicles were affected by the fire and that traffic became standstill due to the magnitude of the fire until it subsided, making operatives of FRSC to conduct traffic control and cleared the hold-up.

Dawulung, who described the incident as very unfortunate and sad, advised drivers of articulated vehicles, especially those carrying flammable substances, to always be cautious and drive within the regulated speed limit.

“Drivers must also maintain all vehicle safety protocols like the use of safety valves to prevent spillage of content in the event of crash.” he added.

The commander further directed full investigation on the crash and sympathised with families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

