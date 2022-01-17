Three die, six others injure during autocrash in UAE

No fewer than three people have died, while six other were left with varying degrees of injuries when three fuel trucks exploded and a fire broke out near Abu Dhabi airport, deep inside the United Arab Emirates, the region’s commercial and tourism hub.

The three people who died during the incident were said to have included two Indians and a Pakistani as unverified footage on social media showed a thick plume of black smoke billowing from the area.

The trucks were said to have exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC , . Police closed the road leading to the area.

Confirming the incident on Monday, Abu Dhabi police stated that initial investigations found parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone at both sites that could have caused the explosion and the fire, adding there was no significant damage.

Also, an Etihad Airways spokesperson whose name was not identified said that a small number of flights were briefly disrupted at Abu Dhabi airport due to “precautionary measures”, but normal operations quickly resumed.

On his part, the Houthi’s military spokesman said that the group launched a military operation deep in the UAE, adding that its chief negotiator, Mohammed Abdulsalam, was currently visiting Tehran but warned the UAE against “tampering in Yemen”.

UAE political analyst, Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, said that if confirmed, a Houthi strike could potentially derail UAE and wider Gulf dialogue with Iran, adding that the UAE is not going to take this very lightly.

As gathered, The Houthi movement has frequently launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but has claimed few such attacks on the UAE, mostly denied by Emirati authorities.

