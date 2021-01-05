Three die, over 20,000 rendered homeless after floods ravage Malaysia

Atleast three persons have been reported to have died and over 20,000 people displaced after floods caused by monsoon rains ravaged six states in Malaysia.

The over 20,000 people were residents of six states ravaged by flood and the states were Pahang, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, as well as Perak states were taken to safe places.

Confirming the statistics, the Malaysian authorities in a statement on Tuesday, stated that the death toll after the flooding rose to three.

The country’s Meteorologists, earlier, said that the monsoon rains will also reach the Borneo Island in East Malaysia and warned of the bad weather conditions expected in the Sabah state.

In the Johor and Pahang states, the most affected by floods since Jan. 1, more than 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes to safe areas.