Three die, one missing after flood submerges homes in Kaduna

At least three people have been confirmed dead and a child reportedly missing after severe flooding, triggered by heavy rainfall, swept through residential areas in Kaduna State, submerging homes and destroying properties.

Among the victims was 18-year-old Fatima Sani, a student of the School of Basic and Remedial Studies, who was swept away while attempting to cross the floodwaters with her younger sister, Haneefa, on her back.

Fatima’s body was recovered the following day, but her little sister had yet to be found at the time of filing this report.

A passerby, who reportedly jumped in to rescue the two sisters, also lost his life in the process.

Another victim, Yusuf Surajo, popularly known in the area as Abba, died after being swept away near the Isan Nabawa Primary School Bridge.

As learnt, several others who attempted to navigate exposed drainage channels during the heavy downpour were reportedly swept away by the force of the flood.

Residents have blamed the tragedy, which occurred in the Tudun Jukun area of Zaria, on incomplete drainage works.

“This disaster could have been prevented if the drainage project had been properly completed,” lamented a community elder, Musa Ibrahim.

“We’ve been warning that the open channel was a ticking time bomb, but no action was taken.”

As of Wednesday morning, search operations for the missing child were ongoing. Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency has warned residents to avoid crossing flooded areas and to remain vigilant, as heavy rains continue across the state.