Three die, one injure during road crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

No fewer than three persons were said to have been burnt to death and one other injured when a pick up truck crashed at Danco filling station axis on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

It was learnt that while the three bodies recovered from the crash scene by Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were male and have been deposited at Idera Hospital in Sagamu while the lone survivor was said to have been admitted at same hospital to fast-track his treatment.

The Guild gathered that the ill-fated vehicle was said to have crashed at about 4:37pm on Friday and that the accident occurred due to excessive speeding which prevented the driver from having absolute control of the pickup van.

Speaking to newsmen on the accident in Abeokuta., Sector Commander, FRSC in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, said that the pickup van was without a number plate and that the vehicle was on high speed, when it lost control, hit a truck in its front and immediately burst into flame.

Ahmed said: “The suspected cause of the lone crash is excessive speeding which led to loss of control and the van hit a truck in his front and immediately went into flame”.