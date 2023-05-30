Three die, one injure during Army, terrorist clashes in Lake Chad

Report on Interest
The Troops of Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have killed atleast three Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists during clashes around the fringes of Lake Chad.

As gathered, the terrorists were naturalized by the troops of 86 Battalion in the fringes of Malam Fatori in Abadam Local Government Area in Borno State.

A source around the lake, Zagazola Makama, disclosed that two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the terrorists while one soldier sustained gunshot injury during the clashes.

He added that the injured soldier was flown to the Military hospital in Maiduguri where he was expected to receive the best medical attention.

