Three die during police, robbers clash in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory police command has confirmed that its operatives neutralized three notorious armed robbers during clashes with gunmen in the Filin-Dabo village area of Abuja

The law enforcement agency explained that the operation was launched after a distress call was received around 11:50 pm by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Dei-Dei ‘A’ Division, reporting an ongoing violent robbery in the area.

Following the distress call, the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in collaboration with operatives from the 102 Battalion, Guards Brigade, the Civilian Joint Task Force, and local vigilantes, swiftly mobilized to the scene to counter the attack.

In a statement issued by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, upon arrival, security operatives encountered the six-member gang attempting to flee into the surrounding bushes while launching an ambush on the responding team.

Adeh, however, revealed that the joint forces retaliated with superior firepower, unleashing a fierce minutes gun battle that claimed three lives as the robbers attempted to flee.

According to her, “The operation began with a distress call put across to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Dei-Dei ‘A’ Division on February 12, 2025, at 11:50 PM, reporting an ongoing violent robbery in Filin-Dabo village. Responding swiftly, the DPO alerted the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit. They coordinated with operatives from the 102 Battalion, Guards Brigade, the Civilian Joint Task Force, and local vigilante groups to mobilize to the scene”

“Upon spotting the joint security team, the six-member gang attempted to flee into nearby bushes while launching an ambush on the operatives. However, the security personnel responded with superior firepower, engaging the criminals in a fierce exchange.

“Despite their attempts to escape, the suspects were subdued. The suspects who sustained bullet wounds were rushed to Kubwa General Hospital, where three of them were confirmed dead by medical doctors on duty, while the remaining three sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

“Recovered Items: One (1) AK-47 rifle (breech number defaced); Three (3) magazines; Nineteen (19) live rounds of 7.62 ammunition; Two (2) locally made pistols; Two (2) knives; One (1) taser; One (1) mobile phone; Assorted charms (suspected for fortification) and Dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp

“The Commissioner of Police commended the joint forces for their swift and decisive action. He emphasized that this response sends a strong warning to criminals that crime will not be tolerated in the FCT. He also praised the residents of Filin-Dabo village for their cooperation in providing timely intelligence that aided the operation.

“Furthermore, he urged the public to remain vigilant and emulate the proactive efforts of the Filin-Dabo community by promptly reporting suspicious activities. He reiterated that security is a collective responsibility and assured residents of the Command’s commitment to their safety.”