Three die during Police, kidnappers gun battle in Edo

No fewer than three persons were killed during police and kidnappers gun battle in Edo State during a sting operation by operatives of the state’s Police Command aimed at dislodging abductors, bandits and other criminals in forests across Edo.

It was gathered that the deceased were members of kidnapping syndicate who had made bushes along highways their permanent abode in carrying out their nefarious activities across the state.

Confirming the development, the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Kontongs Bello, said that the feat was achieved when security operatives combed the Ahor forest along Benin-Auchi Expressway, Benin City.

Through a statement yesterday, Bello added that aside those that were killed, the police also rescued seven persons abducted by the kidnappers and camped in the forest by their abductors.

According to him, the rescued victims were travelling from different parts of the country to Benin City, Edo, Delta and Anambra States.

Bello listed the names of the victims to include Daniel Musa, Anslem Obaladike, John Rufus, Best Osarenrere, Okideli Uwachukwu, Unoma John and Festus Francis.

He explained that the victims have been taken to Police Cottage Hospital for proper medical check-up and treatment, adding that the operations were still ongoing to disloge all persons hiding inside the forest to carry out evil business.

“The combined team encountered the kidnappers at Ahor axis, engaged them in a fierce gun battle killing three of the kidnappers and rescued seven kidnapped victims,” he said.

While reiterating the commitment of the command’s commitment toward ridding Edo of criminal elements, Bello warned kidnappers and other criminal elements to relocate from the state or risk being arrested.

