Three die during police, kidnappers clashes in Nasarawa

No fewer than three kidnappers were reported to have been killed during a gun battle between the gunmen and Policemen attached to the Nasarawa Police Command in the state.

It was learnt that the suspected kidnappers were killed while trying to present the police from rescuing a victim in their den.

During the clash on Friday, a kidnap victim, Ezekiel Luka, who was abducted from Taraba State was rescued, barely 24 hours after he was kidnapped..

Meanwhile, one other suspected kidnapper was arrested with a locally fabricated revolver gun and seven rounds of 6.72mm ammunition recovered.

The spokesperson for the State’s police command, Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen after the clashes.

Nansel explained that police operatives received information yesterday that suspected kidnappers blocked the Assakio-Sabon Gida Road in Lafia East Development Area and went after them.

According to the statement, on 13/4/2023, information was received that suspected kidnappers blocked Assakio-Sabon Gida road in Lafia East Development Area of Lafia LGA and kidnapped one Ezekiel Luka ‘m’ of Taraba State.

“Reacting to the unsavoury development, Police operatives attached to Assakio Division, led by SP Ekoja Elaigu, launched a manhunt for the abductors.”

The police spokesman identified the suspect arrested as Friday Orshio of Gidan Adamu in Assakio, Lafia East Development Area of Nasarawa State

