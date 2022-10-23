Three die during auto crashes in Ogun

No fewer than three persons have been reported to have died when a truck and saloon car collided along the Abeokuta/ Otta expressway, Ogun State.

As gathered, aside from the deceased, two other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries during the auto crash that was alleged by eyewitnesses to have been caused by overspeeding.

The accident, according to the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), occurred on Sunday in the Obada axis of the state.

The Route Commander Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, confirmed the casualties in a statement made available to newsmen on SUnday in the state.

She blamed the crash on a route violation, adding that a truck collided with a Nissan car and this resulted to the death and injured victims recorded.

The spokesperson stated that the injured victims have been taken to the General Hospital, Abeokuta for medical attention while the bodies of the dead passengers have been deposited in the hospital morgue.

“The fatal crash occurred at about 7:15 hrs this morning after Obada police station, a total of five persons were involved. Two persons sustained injury and unfortunately, three persons were died,” the statement read.

On his part, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Ahmed Umar, commiserated with the families of the crash victims.

The Ogun FRSC boss, meanwhile, advised motorists to avoid route violation completely; stressing that safety is everybody’s business, especially in this season of high vehicular movement.

According to Umar, motorists should drive cautiously and obey traffic rules and regulations.

