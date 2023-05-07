Three die during auto crash in Ogun

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed dead and two others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash along the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was learnt that the accident took place around the Saapade–Ogere axis of the road.

The Spokesperson for Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, disclosed that the accident involved five persons including four male adults and one female adult.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed which led to losing of control on the part of the Toyota car rammed into the moving truck from the rear,” she said.

Okpe who expressed sadness that three other persons died in the crash, stated that a speeding Toyota car with number plate KSF122 rammed into a Sino truck with number plate FZE840G.

The injured victims have since been conveyed to the Victory Hospital in Ogere, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara, all in Ogun.

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, has sympathised with the families of the victims.

He emphasised the dangers of speeding, especially during rainy seasons when visibility is always poor, advising motorists to drive defensively and obey traffic rules and regulations

