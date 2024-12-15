Three die during auto crash in Lagos

No fewer than three people have been confirmed dead and two others sustained varying degrees of injuries at Powerline near Cele Bus Stop in Ita-Oluwo, Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The injured people were reported to be on admission at the General Hospital, Ikorodu, where they were treated by medical experts.

The accident was confirmed by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency through separate statements released on Sunday.

Eyewitness accounts and preliminary investigations suggest the loaded container truck suffered brake failure while allegedly attempting to evade a pursuing revenue collector.

As gathered, mechanical faults triggered a catastrophic chain reaction, leading to a collision with other vehicles and damage to nearby structures.

Emergency responders, including LASTMA, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Lagos Fire Service, and personnel from the Nigerian Army’s 174 Battalion, swiftly arrived. LASTMA officials cordoned off the area with caution tape to facilitate rescue efforts and ensure the safety of bystanders.

LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Efforts are ongoing to clear the accident site and restore normal traffic flow.