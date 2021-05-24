Three die after truck crushes motorcycle in Ogun

No fewer than three persons on a motorcycle have been confirmed to have died after a truck driver crushed them around Ago Oko in Abeokuta on Sunday.

As stated, the rider of the motorcycle was reported to have attempted to overtake the truck from the right when he collided with another speeding motorcycle which threw them under the truck.

Confirming the incident, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) spokesman, Babatunde Akinbiyi, explained that the accident occurred at 8 pm on Sunday.

The TRACE spokesman said, “We gathered from an eyewitness that the motorcycle was trying to overtake a Dangote truck from the right, unfortunately, another speeding bike collided with the victims’ bike from the rear throwing them underneath the moving truck on the fast lane.

“The three of them on the motorcycle were crushed to death in the process.

“A phone retrieved at the scene was used to connect the relations of the deceased and the corpses were taken away by their family,” he said.

Akinbiyi, however, said that the truck was still at the accident scene, saying that hoodlums used the opportunity to loot the truck after chasing away police and TRACE officials from the scene.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

