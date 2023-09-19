Three die after flood hits Plateau communities

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed dead, following a flood that came after a heavy rainfall was recorded in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Aside from the casualties recorded, the residents of the flood affected communities, Gangere, Rikkos, Bauchi road and Eto-Baba communities in Jos North Local Government Area, also lost property worth million of Naira.

As gathered, the flooded communities were as a result of two days heavy rains that were recorded within the council between Sunday and Monday.

The Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Eugene Nyenlong, told newsmen that his agency got a distress call that three persons had died as a result of the flood.

Nyenlong said that NEMA and other stakeholders were going to the affected communities to assess the situation.

“As I speak to you, we are moving to the scene with other stakeholders to have an on-the-spot assessment of the disaster, and also carry out advocacy visits.

“From the information before us, three persons have lost their lives from the flood that has become a recurring decimal in those areas. I appeal to the Plateau State Government to take stringent measures to ensure that the people vacate the flood-prone areas.

“If the people do not want to move out permanently, they can vacate the areas during the rainy season and return during the dry season,” he advised.

According to the zonal coordinator, there is a tributary that connects the communities and makes them susceptible to flood.

