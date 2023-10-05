Three die after BRT crushes two motorcycles in Lagos

No fewer than three persons including a commercial motorcyclist popularly called Okada Rider, were reported to have died after a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) crushed two motorcycles conveying them around Alakija end of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in the state.

Aside from the deceased, it was learnt that one person sustained varying degrees of injuries and was rushed to the hospital where it was believed that he could get the best medical care in the state.

Of the three deceased, the corpse of the Okada rider, according to eyewitnesses, was taken away by his fellow riders who disclosed that he was of Northern extraction and needed to be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the two others, who were male, as gathered, were taken away by the policemen attached to FESTAC divisional police station for proper identification.

The accident occurred when a BRT, enroute Okokomaiko, and two commercial motorcycles allegedly had a head-on collision on the dedicated lane provided by the Lagos State government for its commercial bus.

It was gathered that the two commercial motorcycles were alleged to be driving against traffic when the accident occurred yesterday at about 5:40 pm.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, said that the auto crash occurred in Amuwo-Odoin Local Government and involved a BRT Mercedes bus with registration number BRI 043 belonging to the state.

