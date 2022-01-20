Three die, 20 others injure during bomb blast in Pakistan

No fewer than three people have been reportedly confirmed dead including a nine years old boy, while 20 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a bomb blast which ripped through a crowded market causing people to run helter skelter in Pakistan.

The blast was said to have happened when the market was going about its activities when a time device rigged to a motorcycle exploded outside a shop in the market.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, a police spokesman, Arif Rana, said that the blast was caused by a bomb , adding that a nine years old boy was among the three deceased.

“It was a bomb blast, a nine-year-old boy is among the three dead, he said.

He stated that the Police were investigating on the incident, saying it was premature to link this to Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket tournament scheduled to start in a week.

Meanwhile, a newly formed separatist group based in southwestern Balochistan province was said to have claimed responsibility of the attack via a text message which indicated that a bank was the target of the attack.

As gathered, Baloch separatists have been fighting a low-key insurgency against the Pakistani government to demand a greater share in the local mineral rich resources. They usually attack government interests or Chinese projects in the province bordering Afghanistan and Iran, but an attack in a city like Lahore is rare.

China is involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea and other projects in the province as part of a $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is itself part of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative.

