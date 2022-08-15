Three die, 10 injure during Ogun auto crash

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed dead while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash on the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun state.

The accident was said to have involved 15 persons comprising of four men, nine women, a boy and a girl.

The injured persons were said to have been while the deceased victims were two men and a woman.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, Ahmed Umar blamed the accident on excessive speeding as the driver of the bus, marked APP 297 YC, lost control at a bend and summersaulted.

Umar, Confirming the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta, yesterday said that the injured were taken State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, while the deceased were deposited at the morgue of same hospital.

The sector commander further commiserated with the families of the crash victims and advised motorists to avoid excessive speeding.

