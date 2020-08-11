Three corps members, 29 others in EFCC net over cybercrime, fraud 

No fewer than 32 persons have been put under detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly engaging in cybercrime and internet fraud.

As stated, the arrested suspects include 19 undergraduates, 3 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and 10 unidentified others.

The anti-graft agency noted that the 32 suspects would before a court of competent jurisdiction after completion of investigation into crimes committed by the suspects.

EFCC, through a statement by its Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, revealed that the suspects were arrested in their hideouts in Ogbomoso area of Oyo following an intelligence reports on their activities.

The commission added that the suspects were arrested by its Ibadan zonal office during a raid on their hideouts and that the suspects would be arraigned before court after conclusion of investigation.

“Three of the suspects claimed to be serving members of the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC), 19 were undergraduates of various universities across the country, while the remaining 10 laid claims to sundry vocations.

’12 exotic cars, several phones, laptops and some incriminating documents were recovered from the alleged internet fraudsters at the point of their arrest’’

”They would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded” the statement read.

The EFCC listed the arrested suspects to include Oyebamiji Francis; Aremo Jeremiah; Ogbonnaya Prosper John; Anuoluwapo Matthew; Oladele Victor; Mumuni Waliyullah; Olawoyin Abiodun; Okuwatoyin Henry; Arisekola Shina; Babarinde Solomon; Samson Gideon; Joshua Ola Adebayo; Ajayi Joseph Ajibola; Garba Mojeed, Olatunbosun Tobiloba, and Azeez Ridwan.

Others are Ajala Timilehin; Adebolapo Bakare; Alaba Gideon; Ogunkeye Olumide; Ogunleke Tolu; Olapade Emmanuel; Adegoke Aanu Abiodun; Job Ayantoye; Oyebode Pelumi; Babayanju Toluwani; Oladele Ayobami; Omonaiye Abubakar; Sattong Baking; Abisoye Kehinde, Iwajomo Nathan and Aniyikaye Tope.