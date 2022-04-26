Three Chinese, one other die during bus explosion in Pakistan 

A minibus conveying passengers through Karachi University’s Confucius Institute has been reported to have been involved in a bomb blast, which resulted in the death of three Chinese passengers and one citizen of Pakistan..

The bomb was said to have been planted on the minibus which got exploded along the University road claiming the lives of three Chinese and one Pakistani in the country..

As gathered, three Chinese citizens involved t=in the accidents were teachers at Karachi University. A local guard and another Chinese who were in the van are wounded critically.

However, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, has claimed responsibility for the explosion and stated that the incident was perpetrated by a female suicide bomber.

In an interview with pressmen, the Karachi police chief, Ghulam Nabi, confirmed that the blast which occurred on Tuesday along the Karachi University resulted death.

According to the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, stated that explosion was the first major attack in an urban area of Pakistan since since his succession as minister this month, describing the incident as a cowardly act of terrorism. I am deeply grieved on the loss of precious lives including of our Chinese friends in the heinous attack in Karachi today.”

Earlier this year, the BLA had attacked two army bases in southwestern Balochistan province, killing seven soldiers, but lost thirteen of its men hours after a long gun-battle with the Pakistan army.

Baloch are described as separatist guerrillas, who fight for a greater share in regional resources of mines and minerals, and usually attack gas projects, infrastructure and the security forces.

