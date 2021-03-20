Three children, one other escape death during gas explosion in Lagos

Atleast three children and one adult were reported to have escaped death and a one-storey building destroyed when a gas explosion occurred Ketu-Alapere axis of Lagos State, putting the residents in panic

Among the three children that escaped death include a young female, two male children, when the building sited on No 44 Moses Street, Oshogun, Alapere was destroyed by the explosion.

It was gathered that after the explosion which left many residents panicking occurred on Saturday and started from the one-storey building and left it with several visible cracks that indicated it was not habitable.

The Guild learnt that Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), arrived at scene of the incident and discovered the structure was severely affected.

Confirming the incident, Director-General, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the initial investigation suggested that a gas cylinder explosion triggered the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu said no live was lost, but added that a young female, two male children, and an adult male were rescued by the agency from the building.

The LAAEMA DG said the building has been damaged and that the agency was working with the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and Ministry of physical planning on the incident.

In his words: “On arrival at the incident scene by Agency responders, a storey building located at the aforementioned address was observed to be in a state of collapse with several visible cracks on load-bearing walls.

“Initial investigations suggest that a gas cylinder explosion triggered the incident. Fortunately, no lives lost, However, a young female, two male children and an adult male were rescued. The building has been damaged The Agency is working with the LASBCA and Ministry of physical planning”.