Three children die, one missing after drowning in Jigawa

Atleast four children have been confirmed by the Nigerian Police to have drowned while trying to wade through Sara Town stream in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The four children, who were all female, were said to have drowned on their way back from their parents’ farm in Kafin Doki where they had gone to bring food items for their families and look after activities.

Of the four children, Bilkisu Haruna aged 17, Shamsiyya Nuhu aged 13, Maryam Danlami aged 12, and Marakisiyya Musa, three bodies were said to have been recovered and one still missing.

Confirming the tragedy, Police Public Relations Officer, Abdu Jinjiri, in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, said that search and rescue efforts were still ongoing to recover the missing body.

The police spokesman, who identified the missing body to be Marakisiyya Musa, assured residents that the search and rescue team would not back out until the body is recovered.

It would be recalled that the state had been experiencing serious flood lately which has led to the death of 41 people while over 10,000 families are displaced.