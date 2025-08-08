Three children die after bomb explosion in Borno

Three young girls tragically lost their lives after a grenade, suspected to have been abandoned by Boko Haram insurgents, exploded in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. while the victims, Fati Dahiru, Aisha Ibrahim, and Fati Yakubu, were playing in the area.

A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Buba Yaga, reported that the children had been playing with the grenade when it detonated.

“A loud explosion was heard, and we rushed to the scene. Sadly, the children had suffered severe injuries,” Yaga said.

The victims were rushed to the General Hospital in Gwoza, where medical personnel confirmed them dead due to the fatal injuries sustained in the blast.

Their remains have since been handed over to their families for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Following the explosion, security personnel, including Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts, troops from Operation Hadin Kai, CJTF operatives, and local hunters, secured the area.

A thorough search revealed no additional explosives, and the site was subsequently declared safe.

Security agencies have urged residents to avoid suspicious objects and to alert authorities immediately to prevent similar tragedies.