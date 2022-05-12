Three Bauchi villagers die, one injure during gunmen attack

No fewer than three villagers have been confirmed dead while one other was left with varying degrees of injuries during gunmen’s attack at Yadagungume Community, Ningi Local Government Area in Bauchi State.

The deceased victims were said to have included: 25-years old Shuaibu Sani, and 35-years old Ruwa Ali, who was living in Limi village via Sama Ward, while 30-years old Yusuf Sani, of Yadagungume, was said to have sustained bullet wounds.

The gunmen were said to have invaded Yadagungume villagers and started shooting sporadically at villagers who took to their heels in fear to seek safety, it was during the attack that two victims were said to have been shot and one injured.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, in Bauchi, the spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed that the injured victim has been rushed to the General Hospital Ningi and is currently responding to treatment.

Wakil disclosed that during the attack, the gunmen kidnapped a 26-year-old Shuaibu Bala of the same Yadagungume and zoomed off with him to an unknown destination but he was later found dead.

The PPRO said that the deceased were taken to a hospital in Yadagungume for medical examination, where they were certified dead by a medical doctor, and their remains were released to their families for burial.

He said: “Also, gunmen abducted a 26-year-old Shuaibu Bala of the same Yadagungume and whisked him to an unknown destination, the incident occurred at about 02:00 hours and was reported to the Police on Wednesday, at about 5.00 a.m.

“Some gunmen invaded Yadagungume village, shot two people, one Shuaibu Sani, 25, and Ruwa Ali, 35, all-male, living in Limi village via Sama Ward, while one Yusuf Sani, 30, of Yadagungume, sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to the General Hospital Ningi. He is currently being treated at the hospital.”

Wakil said that the command had received a distress call and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Burra Division led a team of policemen to the scene where 13 empty shells of AK-47s were recovered after the suspects escaped.

He further said the State Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, had directed the Area Commander and the DPO Burra to intensify efforts to see that the perpetrators of the act are arrested to face the full wrath of the law.

