Three APC chieftains die in Kogi

The Kogi State Government is in mourning after three prominent political leaders, James Ignatius, Onimisi Suleiman, and Alih Atabo, died in the state.

The three leaders were well-known figures in Kogi State politics and the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ignatius served as Special Adviser to the Governor and was a former Chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area, Suleiman was a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, and Atabo was the APC Chairman of Anyigba Ward in Dekina Local Government Area.

The Kogi State Government announced their deaths on Monday in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, without providing details on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

In the statement, Fanwo described the deceased as men who served both the state and the party with “uncommon dedication, loyalty, and commitment.”

He lauded James Ignatius as a seasoned grassroots mobiliser and administrator whose passion for community development and good governance was evident in all his engagements.

“Hon. Jatto Onimisi Suleiman discharged his duties with humility, diligence, and an unwavering sense of responsibility, always placing the interest of the people above personal considerations,” he said.

“Alhaji Alih Atabo was a committed party stalwart whose devotion to the growth, unity, and progress of the APC at the ward level was exemplary.”

The Commissioner conveyed the heartfelt condolences of Governor Usman Ododo, the government, and the people of Kogi State to the families, friends, associates, and the entire APC family.

“We also commiserate with the people of Igalamela, Okene, Dekina, and all those whose lives were touched by their selfless service. We deeply appreciate their invaluable contributions to the development of Kogi State and the strengthening of our great party. Their legacies of service, sacrifice, and dedication will continue to inspire us,” the statement added.