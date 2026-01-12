Three Adekunle Ajasin varsity students die in Osun autocrash

Three students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), have been confirmed dead following a tragic road accident along a highway in Ilesha, Osun State.

The fatal crash involved an 18-seater commercial bus conveying students back to the institution to resume academic activities and a truck, resulting in the immediate death of three undergraduates and injuries to several others.

The ill-fated bus was reportedly travelling from Ojota in Lagos State to Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, when it collided with the truck in Ilesha, Osun State.

Confirming the incident, the President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), Salami Ologbon, said union officials had visited the scene of the accident and verified the recovery of the bodies.

He disclosed that the deceased students were pronounced dead at the scene and that their remains have since been deposited at a morgue.

“I sympathise deeply with the families of the victims and the entire university community over this painful loss,” Ologbon said.

In a statement issued by the SUG Public Relations Officer, Ajidagba Akinbobola, it was disclosed that passengers who sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident are currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Ilesha.

The Students’ Union added that it has reached out to the families of the affected students to offer necessary support and assured that it would continue to follow up on the medical care of those injured.

The union also condoled with the bereaved families and called on members of the AAUA community to pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased students.