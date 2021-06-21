Three abducted Kebbi students, teacher regain freedom during troops, bandits face-off

Atleast one teacher and three students of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yawuri, Kebbi State were reported to have regained freedom from their abductors during a face-off between the Nigerian Army and bandits in the state.

The rescued students and teachers increased the number of captives rescued by the troops to three teachers and eight students after the bandits launched an attack on the school.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army operating under auspices of Operation Hadarin Daji, during the encounter, killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles as well as four handsets from the fleeing bandits.

The rescue of FGC students and their teachers was confirmed through a statement released by Director Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said that the operation was supported by the Nigerian Air Force.

Nwachukwu, yesterday, hinted that additional troops have also been deployed to take over the forest as well as other locations within the region in order to deny bandits freedom to perpetrate their heinous activities.

He said: “Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under the auspices of Operation HADARIN DAJI supported by Nigerian Air Force component have rescued more abductees of the FGC Birnin Yawuri.

“One teacher and three students were rescued yesterday at Makuku, in the ongoing search and rescue operations. The troops also killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four handsets from the fleeing bandits”, the spokesman added.

It would be recalled that two teachers and five students were earlier rescued by the troops in a coordinated firefight with the kidnappers in the state.

