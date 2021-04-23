Three abducted Kaduna varsity students die in kidnappers den

No fewer than three students among those abducted by gunmen from Greenfield University in Kaduna State have reportedly died in kidnappers den.

As stated, the remains of the deceased students were said to have been found on Friday in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development, said that the remains of three students were have been evacuated to a mortuary.

He added that the deceased was identified to be among students whisked away when gunmen stormed the private institutions located along the Kaduna- Abuja highway on Tuesday night.

Reacting to the development, the state’s Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, while condemning the killing of the three students, described it as sheer wickedness, inhumanity, and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities.

El-Rufai said that the armed bandits represented the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent.

He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State.