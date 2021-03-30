Thirteen Lagos teachers receive cars for outstanding performance

As part of measure to boost productivity across Lagos public schools, the State Government has handed over car keys to 13 teachers as a reward for their outstanding performance in the state teaching service

The awardees were part of the finalists nominated for the grand prize by the Screening Committee led by the Chairperson of the Association of Private Educators in Nigeria, Lai Koiki.

Presenting the car keys to the teachers, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, rewarding teachers with gifts was in line with the administration’s commitment towards using education as a weapon to change the world as well as boost the delivery of quality education in the state.

At the grand finale of the Y2020 Teachers Merit Awards held in Ikeja, Sanwo Olu assured teachers that never again would their rewards be in heaven, saying, they will receive a gift from the government for their commitment towards building the next generation.

Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, said his Government was cognizant of the essential role of teachers in building a prosperous society, stressing that the reward would be made regular to inspire hard work and excellence.

The Governor said the merit award was institutionalised in fulfillment of his pledge to raise the bar of excellence in education and make teaching service a rewarding profession.

He said: “Today, I celebrate the remarkable teachers who leave no stone unturned in molding lives, building character, and preparing our students for a productive future. In Lagos State, teaching is not a thankless job and this annual Teachers’ Merit Award is proof that Lagos will always reward excellent, committed, and diligent teachers.

“We are cognizant of the essential role that teachers play in building a formidable society, which is why we are committed to rewarding exceptional teachers on a regular basis. This is one of the key strategies for the actualisation of the Education and Technology Pillar of our development agenda. We cannot thank our teachers enough for the passion they bring to the job and for inculcating in our children the values they require to excel as global citizens”.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the award was a genuine way to promote merit and encourage healthy competition amongst teaching staff in the state.

He appealed to teachers to continuously uphold the ethics and standards of the profession, noting, please do not relent in demonstrating an uncommon sense of responsibility while discharging your duties.

The Governor said his administration would not waiver in achieving the key goals of its Education and Technology pillar, pledging to provide holistic education that would enable children to excel and compete with their peers globally.

The Government’s commitment to capacity building in education, Sanwo-Olu said, is reflected in the periodic recruitment and training of highly qualified teachers, pointing out that the State’s strategic investment in technology and provision of digital devices to support learning in basic schools had begun to yield the desired results in terms of quality teaching.

“We will continue to prioritise investment in education by improving the capacity, competence, and welfare of our teachers, bridging the teacher-pupil ratio in our schools, making the education sector more ICT-compliant, exposing our teachers to international best practices as well as ensuring that our schools are conducive for teaching and learning with quality and modern infrastructure,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor affirmed that the group of awardees will serve as Lagos State Ambassadors of Excellence in Education for the next year, while advising the teachers not to see the initiative as a contest but a way to motivate them to continue to put in their best, believing that such commitment will one day be rewarded.