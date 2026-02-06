Thief dies removing electric cable in Cross River

A suspected cable vandal has died after being electrocuted while attempting to remove a high-tension electric cable in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The incident reportedly occurred at an unfinished building near Matrix Petrol Station, off Murtala Mohammed Highway, where residents raised an alarm after noticing unusual movement around a high-tension electricity pole.

The Cross River State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer Sunday Eitokpah, confirmed that the incident happened yesterday, involving 30-year-old Alkama Mohammed, who was allegedly tampering with an electricity installation beneath the pole.

Police sources said operatives of the Federal Housing Division were alerted after the body was discovered and immediately secured the scene.

It was gathered that the deceased, believed to be from Kwade Village in Quanpan Local Government Area of Plateau State, was electrocuted while attempting to cut the cable and subsequently fell from the pole.

An iron saw blade, suspected to have been used in the act, was recovered at the scene, while the body showed visible burns and scars on the left wrist and abdomen, consistent with injuries from electric shock.

According to the statement, “Investigation into the incident is ongoing. We urge members of the public to refrain from vandalising public infrastructure, as such acts are extremely dangerous and can lead to loss of life.”

“The Command will continue to take firm action against anyone found engaging in vandalism or other criminal activities that threaten lives and essential services.”