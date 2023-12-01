There were many kleptocrats in Buhari’s administration – Borno lawmaker

The lawmaker representing Borno State at the Senate, Ali Ndume, has said that there were many kleptocrats appointed under the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, administration who were only after their personal gains and not the interest of the masses.

He.noted that these appointees took over the administration and wielded power under the government, to benefit themselves within eight years.

Ndume stated this on Friday while commenting on the budget on a popular political programme on television.

He said some people thought that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was authoritative, saying that means the president was in charge.

“The president here is in charge. That is one thing with him. People think Tinubu is authoritative. The truth is that he takes charge unlike our former president. He would just give you an assignment and would not look over you. That was the mistake President Buhari did. He ended up confessing that he had too many kleptocrats than people who genuinely showed interest.

“I know there were too many kleptocrats in the Buhari government. He confessed recently. He admitted that there were people who took over power themselves. But in the Tinubu government he can’t do that. You can see what he did to his own son. During the council he was going there. He threw him up. If it were another person, he would do nothing.”

