Theatre practitioner suspends Nkechi Blessing, colleague after social media clash

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has suspended Nollywood actors, Nkechi Blessing and Kehinde Adams, popularly known as Lege after fighting on social media.

It was gathered that both actors have been in a war of words on social media over the recent arrest of their colleague, Olarenwaju Omiyinka, popularly called Baba Ijesha, who was accused of rape and sexual defilements of a minor.

A statement issued by the association chairman, Damilola Olatunji stated that this decision followed the directive of TAMPAN’s parent body as the show of shame currently going on between Nkechi Blessing and Lege Maimi can no longer be accepted, hence punitive order became imperative to redeem the image of the association.

The TAMPAN chairman, in the statement posted via the association’s Instagram page, said that the unruly acts and exchange of detrimental verbal utterances by the actors are disrespectful to the association’s image and profession.

The statement further asked film directors who are members of its association to desist from working with both actors with immediate effect until their suspension is lifted, adding that anyone who engages in others will be subject to punitive measures.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the National Body of TAMPAN (Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria) has been drawn to the unruly acts, exchange of detrimental verbal utterances, and other acts that are causing disrespect to the image of the association and our noble profession in general.

“All Guilds under TAMPAN have been directed to henceforth desist from having professional dealings with Sunday Nkechi Blessing and Adams Kehinde (Lege) until further notice. In accordance with the directive from our parent body, Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria, concerning the show of shame currently ongoing between the two practitioners, Sunday Nkechi Blessing and Adams Kehinde on social media, creating a bad image for our noble profession, punitive order becomes imperative to redeem our battered image.”

“In light of the above, it has been decreed that no director from this guild (TAMPAN Guild of Directors) should engage the services of the two actors in whatever guise. To go contrary to this directive is tantamount to running afoul of the law of the parent body, subject to further punitive measures against the lawbreaker! Hope this directive will be wholesomely enforced to the letter,” the statement added.

