The ultimate guide to online shopping

By Temitope Akintoye,

Following outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country, several lock down protocols have been put in place by States Government, some barring people from leaving their homes, while others, such as Lagos State, shutting stores, markets and other public places.

Time, therefore, has come to take advantage of all the resources at your fingertips, and exploring the worldwide web, taking a stroll through isles laden with several items for sale, and reliving your regular shopping experiences online.

Here is The Guild’s Ultimate Guide to Online Shopping!!!

Decide.

You have all options in the world available to you, so first decide what exactly you want to do, make purchases or window shop, or just take a peek with option to buy if you find something interesting? Make a decision. Pick up your internet enabled device and you are ready to go.

The beauty of online shopping is the virtual ease with which one can add items to cart, pay and have them delivered to your door.

Wish is your go-to site for international shopping with ease!!! Complete with a fully functional mobile app, you get to shop all categories of items and have them delivered to your doorstep, or the nearest post office to your location for pickup. Best yet, you could get free shipping on your orders.

Amazon is another well known and highly proven online store. Also great for international shopping across various brands and types of items, its got it all. Shipping might be a bit pricey, but you get a vast array of nitems to choose from.

Let’s come back home, shall we?

Perhaps one of the most popular e-commerce sites in the country, Jumia boasts a wide array of stock from various registered vendors on the site. Also sporting a responsive mobile app for convenience, it is definitely a site you want to check out for your shopping needs.

Another top leadiing site, Konga sells items across a wide range of products from verified and registered traders on the site, with the e-commerce merchant acting as middle man and escrow service provider to its customers.

Non-food markets have been closed down indefinitely, yet your favorite mobile device store is online and ready to take orders and have them promptly delivered to you in the comfort of your homes, Slot stays ahead of the mobile phone market game with its online site through which orders can be placed and attended to.

Kasuwa is your gadget go to store, bicycles, car accessories, spare parts, fashion…name it, they’ve got it and it is available just at the click of an icon.

Kilimall is your online electronic appliance, home and living store. Not as well known as some of its counterparts, this platform stocks a wide range of household electronics at affordable prices with options of delivery and installation.

Need peer to peer shopping? Jiji e-commerce platform creates a virtual market in which you get to meet traders, chat and talk to them, haggle and agree on prices just like in a regular market setting. Sporting wares from all possible categories and sellers from all regions in the country, you have access to regular market vibes, online.