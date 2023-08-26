The trouble with a Kiss; Story of Rubiales

Today I stole the title of a book, “The Trouble With A Kiss’ by bestselling author, Heatherly Bell but with a sharp deviation from her story.

My own story is about Luis Rubiales, the Spain Football Federation president who kissed his woman player, Jenni Hermoso on her lips in the public glare.

How I wish our randy president had stolen the kiss in the dark, perhaps there wouldn’t have been any uproar but he felt the softness of the lips in the public and used his position to slap us all.

Even if that kiss was a mutual consent, the fact that it happened before us, Hermoso will like to deny it to protect womanhood and the integrity of the game.

I have seen the video from different angles and observed a smile from the lady as the guy held her neck closely for the amorous action. It was sweet at that moment until the “Pharisees” chorused abomination.

It’s a pity Rubiales has no Jesus to save him because the Pharisees were able to throw the first stone, the second even more stones. They are winning this war. Stone him to death for kissing Hermoso, that’s their song.

Perhaps Rubiales would have been given a soft landing if he had resigned, the randy guy was bluffing until the FiFA big stick hit his head.

Currently he’s suspended after which litigation follows. Sorry man, you were so much in a hurry to own this beautiful babe.

Like Brad Paisley song, “We Danced”, many kisses had been stolen, which eventually became real love affairs and marriages.

Kisses stolen in the offices, kitchen, restroom, social gathering and nightclubs. I’m not sure if brothers and sisters steal kisses in churches and mosques but wedding receptions have revealed many kisses had earlier been stolen before owning it.

What I detest is for a man to steal the virginity or craftily defiling a woman. Why not ask,perhaps it shall be given onto you.

But when eyes meet eyes and nostrils touch each other, kisses can happen without necessarily dragging a woman’s mouth for an unsolicited kiss after the World Cup final.

It had better happen as in the book “Trouble With A Kiss’,.

It happens in the dark, behind closed doors when and where the woman’s dignity is not subjected to public scrutiny unless she decides to prove a point to make some money.

But the question is, would this guy have kissed Hermoso if the player were to be a man. I don’t think so, there must be room for equality.

The randy guy must have been waiting for the right time to feel the wetness of the lips. Only real sons of Adam and Eve know that all men are animals in the night, including this writer. But too bad to force a kiss.

Rubiales fails us real men with his unpolished aggression of stealing a kiss. He should have requested for it, perhaps Hermoso could give more than just a peck kiss.

By Kunle Awosiyan

