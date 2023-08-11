The Place rolls out palliatives for staff

As part of its efforts to relieve its staff of the current economic stress in Nigeria, a popular hospitality and restaurant outfit, The Place, has rolled out palliative for its workers, to reduce their expenses.

The firm stated that it was imperative that the firm provide palliative for the workers now, to assist them wade through the tough season..

The Chief Operating Officer of the company, Chinelo Umeugochukwu, disclosed this during an interview yesterday with newsmen,

According to her, inflation has risen more than five times this year alone and businesses are feeling the pain both on how to respond to rising costs of supply, the exchange rate turbulence and the cries of the workforce.

She explained that the removal of oil subsidy and its attendant hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit and cost of transportation also affected her staff.

To ameliorate the suffering, Umeugochukwu said that the company had increased the transport allowance of the workers across all levels.

She noted that the rising inflation has diminished customer’s financial capabilities and thus reduced purchasing power and inadvertently profitability.

However, regardless of all these, Umeugochukwu said that the Place still went ahead to respond quickly to the needs of its staff by paying juicy “Palliatives” to all workers irrespective of their level.

“The palliatives were even increased for locations where the staff transport costs were significantly higher. This is in a bid to show that we value our employees and their direct relatability,” she stated.

According to her, profitability is okay only when the staff who are meant to be the bedrock of the company are happy.

“To get the best performance of the company, we have to give the best performance to the staff so that the company can the best of them,” she said.

The Place is an indigineous hospitality company (Restaurant, Hotels and Nightlife) with outlets in Lagos, Abuja and Ilorin.

