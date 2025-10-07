The missing links in Nigeria’s security structure

The recent arrest of notorious armed robbery kingpin John Samuel in Epe, Lagos State, underscores the crucial role of surveillance in modern policing. CCTV footage showed Samuel shooting at victims before robbing them, proving once again how technology can make the difference between impunity and justice.

This is not an isolated case. On January 14, 2021, CCTV cameras in Lekki captured a thief breaking into a home and carting away valuables, from electronics to a car. Yet, in many parts of the country, crimes go unrecorded, unreported, and unanswered.

Precisely, on September 23, 2025, gunmen riding 50 motorcycles attacked villages in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State. They killed a pregnant woman, abducted six others, and operated freely for four hours without resistance. Such incidents highlight the consequences of ungoverned spaces and delayed responses by security forces.

Across the nation, criminals have become emboldened, ambushing security personnel and inflicting heavy losses. According to Daily Trust, at least 50 security operatives were killed in the last two weeks alone. Citizens cannot continue to live at the mercy of these attacks. Protection must extend to every Nigerian life, not just the elite.

Why CCTV and Drones Matter

Globally, CCTV installations and surveillance drones have proven vital in combating terrorism and organized crime. These technologies can deter crime by making offenders think twice when they know they are being watched. Identify suspects through recorded evidence and prevent attacks by enabling preemptive surveillance and swift response.

A surveillance drone retrieves vital information from criminals hibernating in the forest, mountain, and savannah areas, and further analysis would enable seamless arrest.

The Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles (TAPV) can fulfil a variety of roles, offering superior safety and blast protection for the occupants against direct and indirect weapons, mines, and improvised explosive devices to protect personnel.

Unfortunately, Nigeria still lags. Only a handful of states—Lagos, Edo, Oyo, and Akwa Ibom—have functional Command and Control centres, and coverage is far from statewide. Drone deployment remains inadequate, leaving criminals free to exploit unmonitored areas.

In the present digital age, criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated in organized crime or cyber threats and rely on false identities to operate undetected. However, Identity tracking is one of the most powerful tools at the disposal of the country that can monitor and verify individuals and reduce opportunities for crime.

To be fair, government interventions have strengthened the Nigeria Police Force in recent years. The Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) has provided over 200 Buffalo patrol vehicles, protective vests, helmets, and renovated police stations and barracks. Between 2021 and 2025, the NPF also received 328 operational vehicles, thousands of ballistic vests, 50 Sudanese horses, and advanced training for over 10,000 personnel in counter-terrorism, cybercrime, and hostage negotiation.

The Ministry of Police Affairs has added tactical vehicles, vests, and other equipment. These efforts reflect genuine commitment—but they are not enough to match the scale of Nigeria’s security challenges.

A mere trip through roads from Abuja to Sokoto, Lagos, and Calabar manifests the contribution of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund through the buffalo patrol vehicles on our highways in Nigeria. Also, reflecting is renovation of barracks and new pilot smart divisional police stations in Mpape–Abuja, Akaeze–Ebonyi, Ekinrin-Adde–Kogi, renovation of 57 police stations and 14 barracks across the country.

The way forward for a meaningful change, Nigeria must:

a. Expand CCTV coverage across states and local governments.

b. Deploy surveillance and attack drones mounted on Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles (TAPVs), to enable proactive operations in forests, mountains, and highways without resorting to endless roadblocks.

c. Equip Divisional Police Stations with advanced gear for preemptive action.

d. Integrate identity technologies such as the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database Centre (NPCIDB), WAPIS, and Interpol i24/7 for tracking false identities and cyber threats.

e. Promote collective security by partnering with the federal, state, and local governments, the private sector, and citizens to install cameras in public places and areas without governance.

As Nigeria pursues the devolution of powers to local governments, especially financial autonomy, it must accompany this with the empowerment of local government chairmen to take responsibility for security in their domains and the improvement of the capacity of Divisional Police Stations to be accountable in the discharge of their responsibilities.

All criminals in the country must be on the run from the continuous onslaught of the well-kitted security personnel backed up with deployable surveillance and attack drones mounted on Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles (TAPVs) simultaneously in the states in the country to curb the migration of criminals.

In conclusion, Nigeria has the manpower and the will, but it lacks the surveillance infrastructure to stay ahead of criminals. Investing in CCTV, drones, and modern command centres is no longer optional—it is urgent. The time has come for all tiers of government to work together, patronize local manufacturers of Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles, and empower our police with the tools they need to deliver Renewed Hope Policing.

Bolaji Kazeem is a Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations Unit

MINISTRY OF POLICE AFFAIRS