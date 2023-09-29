The Humiliation of Obasanjo, Shettima and Bakare (1)

Like humans, words have birthplaces. Russia is the birthplace of the word troika. In the once-upon-a-communist-but-now-a-democratic-capitalist country, troika means ‘a group of three’. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a troika as a Russian vehicle drawn by a team of three horses abreast.

As a Yoruba expression, ‘i-k-a’, the last three alphabets of ‘troika’, has cousins in the English noun ‘wickedness’, the adjective ‘wicked’ and the noun ‘highhandedness’. But high-handedness is what I have in mind for drawing an inference from ‘ika’ in this article.

A typical Mr. Vladimir, Put In a Yoruba context, is likely to define tro-i-k-a as ‘three high-handed acts’ and not just ‘a group of three’ which the noun means in his native Russia.

Army General, Olusegun Obasanjo, whose street-bequeathed title, Ebora Owu, highlights an eruptive and combative character, was in his khaki element two Fridays ago in Iseyin, an Oyo town 100 kilometers north of Ibadan.

With his graceful wife, Bola, in tow, the ex-military head of state, ex-civilian president, farmer, writer, teacher, engineer, historian, theologian, sports lover, Egba high chief and ex-3.0, headed to Iseyin as a guest of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for the inauguration of a campus of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

I’m not bound to explain what 3.0 is, please. Go and find out what a three-pointer is in basketball, and stop thinking that ex-3.0 means ex-third-term seeker. I no fit talk so.

Love him or hate him, Obasanjo is a man of great destiny, having many trophies to show for countless life battles. Each time some of his seniors, mates or juniors stopped flying bullets, fate shielded Obasanjo.

Following a bitter 30-month war – July 6, 1967, through January 13, 1970 – with Nigeria, it was to Obasanjo that Biafra surrendered in January 1970, barely eight months after Colonel Benjamin Adekunle aka Black Scorpion handed over to him in May 1969 upon his (Adekunle’s) redeployment by the Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon. Many accounts of the war say Adekunle laid the foundation for Biafra’s surrender and was ably supported by his lieutenants consisting of Alani Akinrinade, and Alabi Isama, among others.

A diligent soldier and well-respected civilian leader, Obasanjo got medals afield but his home front was not as garlanded.

He got battered in the nose a couple of times, like the bombshell letter titled, “Dear Daddy, you don’t own Nigeria,” written to him by his firstborn, Iyabo, in December 2013, in which the former senator, veterinary doctor and America-trained epidemiologist ruled out further communication with her dad, whom she called ‘a liar, manipulator and two-faced hypocrite’. Iyabo said she didn’t write the letter to seek political favour, insisting she was only saying the truth about her father.

About a year after Iyabo’s letter bomb, Obasanjo, in his book, My Watch, alleged his daughter was induced by the Goodluck Jonathan administration to do a dirty job. Obasanjo had earlier fallen out with President Musa Yar’Adua, whom he helped install as President before Yar’Adua succumbed to sickness and Jonathan succeeded him.

However, a more devastating blow to the face of the General had preceded Iyabo’s letter when his son, Gbenga, alleged in court that he (Obasanjo) slept with his (Gbenga) wife.

Despite the shifting sands of the family front, Obasanjo maintained a firm footing on Nigeria’s political terrain, his solid personal achievements forever etching him into public consciousness.

I think it was based on the record of his larger-than-life accomplishments and charisma that the younger engineer Makinde invited OBJ to Oyo State to witness the showcasing of the Fashola Farm Estate and the inauguration of the 34.85km Oyo-Iseyin Road, both in Oyo town, before journeying to Iseyin for the unveiling of the brand-new LAUTECH campus.

I reliably gathered that some of the traditional rulers on the governor’s entourage at the twin events in Oyo town, also travelled down with him to Iseyin while the hosting Iseyin-axis traditional rulers had patiently awaited the governor and his entourage from Oyo.

These fatigue-inducing events preceded the outburst by Obasanjo, who wracked his throat, spat up and collected the spittle with his own face, upon seeing that the traditional rulers didn’t stand up to greet the governor at the venue of the Iseyin event.

The traditional rulers didn’t see Obasanjo’s sucker punch coming, though they’re called the second-in-command to the gods. It landed terribly on the face, like an Antony Joshua blow, sending crowns crashing down in shame.

The General shouted, “E dide! E joko!” If the traditional rulers had not obeyed his command, what would he have done? Absolutely nothing! And the flame of his rage would’ve been shamefully extinguished before the eyes of the world.

But Obasanjo isn’t a General for nothing. He understands the use of surprise as a great principle of war, and he knows how to pick his fights. He wouldn’t bark such an order to the Oba of Lagos, Kabiyesi Rilwan Akiolu; the Awujale of Ijebu, Oba Sikiru Adetona; the Owa of Ilesa, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran; the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo; among others.

He wouldn’t have said such to the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade; or the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi. I can imagine how both Sijuwade and Adeyemi would have disdained the order with looks that say the bagworm bears its troubles on its head, ‘arigisegi, ori ara e ni o fi ko’.

Apart from the surprise principle of war which he utilised at Iseyin to the hilt, Obasanjo also employed other war principles such as mapping out his objective, going on the offensive, hitting the mass of his target, using the economy of force, manoeuvrability, unity of command and simplicity.

Exploring manoeuvrability, Obasanjo knew he had no authority to ask the traditional rulers to stand up because he was no longer in power, but he cleverly drew the governor to his side, knowing full well that none of the rulers would risk disobeying his order, and be seen as anti-Makinde.

Obasanjo, the Olori Omo Ilu of Ibogun-Olaogun, said in angry Yoruba, “You kings, I greet you for coming, but let me say something, any event the governor or the president is, all traditional rulers there must stand up to greet the governor or president. Stand up! Sit down! (The kings obeyed his order amid an uproar).

He continues, “In Yorubaland, two things are respected, among others – age and position. The governor has a higher position than any oba when he’s in power, even when I was president, I prostrate to kings, but when we are indoors, kings prostrate to me. Let’s uplift our culture.”

The advocate of do-or-die politics left power more than 16 years ago and he, also, doesn’t know the ages of all the rulers at the event. Therefore, he couldn’t, as of the time he was making the speech, say he was older than all the rulers present. So, on account of position and age, which he canvassed, Obasanjo had no grounds to utter his infamous order.

Some of the rulers at the event were the Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Olabisi, a first-class monarch; Alado of Ado Awaiye, Onpetu of Ijeruland, Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Onjo of Okeho, Onitede of Tede, Onisemi of Isemi, Eleyinpo of Ipapo, Alageere of Ofiki, Ajoriwin of Irawo, and many other kings in the Oke-Ogun zone of Oyo State.

Some of the towns in the zone are Iganna, Iwere Ile, Ilero, Ogboro, Igboho, Ago Amodu, Ago Are, Baasi, and Okaaka, among others.

I had laid in wait for the response of the Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, to OBJ’s attack on the monarchs. I had expected the response via a public statement, but Kongi, being an adept hunter himself, attacked through an ambush, assuring traditional rulers who were part of the audience at a book launch that he wouldn’t bark at them, “Stand up!, Sit down!” because ‘this is a cultured gathering’.

To be continued.

