The emerging squid game between Wike and Obaseki

I am a big fan of Ian Fleming novels. I love the 007 series. I will liken the fight between wike and Obaseki another 007 Installment -Pls don’t ask me the title. As in every bond movie, there is a villain, the shocking part is Nigerian politicians are villainous in nature. As we search for who will play James Bond or Blofeld in the plot let’s get some perspective in.

Obaseki and his Deputy have found it difficult to take the party structure of the PDP as most Governors do in every state. They have called on the PDP to help integrate their own people from APC. This has caused a lot of rift in the party. It’s been constant fireworks and Molotov cocktails in the PDP in Edo State. Many attempts have been made to settle it but the powers that be in the PDP want to retain their authority as they see Obaseki as a journeyman. Hitherto Obaseki was in the APC but sought PDP’s help when he couldn’t get a ticket in the APC.

Wike played a key role in his emergence, Wike claims Obaseki came to thank him after the elections. There are pictures to indicate a very robust relationship between the two actors.

Now, Wike is upset at the outburst of the deputy Gov and calls on the PDP to discipline them. In truth, the deputy Governor was just playing the Governor’s script. It has now become a square up between Wike and Obaseki. Wike replied recently when Obaseki called him a bully-Obaseki had to take an advertorial in the paper to hit Wike. Wike now feels hurt and affirms that Oshiomole was hitherto right about Obaseki’s disloyalty.

The two heavyweights are more concerned about an ego fight than the plight of their people. They can invest energies into throwing virtual punches rather than thinking of the sufferings of their people.

For good measure, Rivers State suffers a high unemployment rate of 43 percent, while Edo state has its own challenges.I would have thought their priorities should be to fight for the welfare of their people but it’s about their ego.

I constantly say don’t die in their war and it is indicative these politicians care too much about themselves. So in this plot who is James Bond or blofeld.Is it the man who claims he was betrayed or the people that are constantly betrayed by their leaders?

