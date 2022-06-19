The battle to secure APC presidential ticket was tough- Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has narrated that the battle to secure the party’s ticket was so difficult that he could not achieve all his desires at that time and was forced to pray so hard before victory was achieved during the primary.

Tinubu added that the primary was so rife that he had to utter some words that were considered not too palatable for the already charged atmosphere across the country.

He stated this during a courtesy visit to the palace of Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Sunday where the APC National Leader received royal blessings from the monarch.

At the palace on Sunday, the Lagos former governor told the dozens of supporters that had thronged the premises and turned his return to Lagos into a carnival-like atmosphere.

Tinubu recalled that his victory at the party’s presidential primaries did not come easy, noting that he fought a hard battle to clinch the ticket.

He said: “There is no Lagos indigene that has had the opportunity to become President of Nigeria, despite the contribution of the State to the national stability and progress. The highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of Chief Judge of the Federation.

“I took up the fight to break this jinx. The battle to secure the APC ticket was hard. When I was almost fed up, I resorted to prayers. I also poured out my mind when I felt there was a gang up against my person. Thank God that I have brought home the presidential ticket.

“The task ahead is to galvanise our people to get their voter cards and vote to enable us realise this ambition. Getting our people to vote is the most important task for all of us. We need to take this message to our people across communities and sensitise them on the need to vote in the general elections.”

Earlier, Akiolu, who described Tinubu as his “stubborn son”, said it was time for political leaders in the Southwest region to close ranks and work for the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, saying the massive support received by the APC National Leader across the country must be complemented by politicians in the region.

“Your emergence as the presidential candidate of your party is the beginning of another journey in your political career. All Yoruba ancestors shall be with you on this journey to make our fatherland a better place,” the monarch added.

