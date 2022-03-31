The academy begins disciplinary process against Will Smith

Hollywood’s film academy, The Academy has started a disciplinary process that could lead to American actor, Will Smith’s expulsion from the group for refusing a request to leave the Oscars ceremony after he slapped Comedian, Chris Rock.

They clarified that Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, adding that it started a process that could lead to discipline against Smith for violations of its standards of conduct including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity as they recognized they could have handled the situation differently.

Through a statement released on Wednesday, the Academy stated that suspension, expulsion or other sanctions may be approved at its next board meeting on April 18 to decide on Smith’s actions.

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated, While we would like to clarify that Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently. We have started a process that could lead to discipline against Smith for violations of its standards of conduct, ” of the Academy.”

As gathered, During the live telecast, Smith strode up to the stage after Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, then smacked the comedian’s face. The actor returned to his seat and twice yelled an obscenity at Rock. Less than an hour later, Smith accepted the best actor trophy, prompting questions about why he had not been escorted out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

