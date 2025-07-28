Thailand tennis player gets 12yrs ban after fixing games

The ITIA stated the suspension was handed to the player after admitting that he accepted money to contrive tennis match outcome and concealed corrupt approaches will playing in the circuit.

According to the agency, Kunsuwan actions is a breach of the 39 anti-corruption rules of the sport.

The tennis body disclosed that the 24-year-old accepted an agreed sanction which included a fine of £55,000 and £41,000 on different breaches. The body, however, informed that Kunzuwan would be permitted to return taking part in tennis events in April, 2036. In other sanctions, the ITIA also suspended French tennis player, Jaimee Anfele, for five years and three months after admitting to contriving one match in exchange for payment.

Anfele, who was said to have destroyed evidence in an attempt to evade prosecution, accepted the penalties which ends December 2029, and was fined £14,900.

Former world number 177, Christian Lindell, has also been banned for seven years after the ITIA found him culpable of breaching four of the TACP guidelines which indicated fixing one match.

Lindell is facing a £7,450 fine for the misconduct. His suspension will expire in June 2032.

Frenchman, Samuel Bensoussan, has been suspended for one year and 11 months after four offences of match fixing and was fined £8,940 as well as a ban till April 2027.