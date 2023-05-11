Thailand police re-arrests Nigerian man for sneaking in after deportation

A Nigerian businessman, Chinonso Onyema, has been arrested for sneaking into Thailand through waterways after being deported from the country for drug trafficking.

As gathered, the Onyema was said to have been found with cocaine which was why the businessman was deported barely five years ago.

The 40-year-old man was arrested by the Phuket Immigration and Chalong police station team yesterday in Phuket, for illegal entry.

The report stated that the police searched Onyema’s apartment but did not find anything illegal on the premises. On checking his ID card, it was discovered that the suspect had been arrested for possessing drugs and overstaying in 2018 and deported.

It added, ” Mr Harrison had been arrested for a Type 2 narcotic (cocaine) case and had been in the Kingdom in excess, causing him to be deported many years ago but secretly escaped into Thailand again through the natural border checkpoint on the Cambodian border.”

After no information was found on any travel the suspect made in and out of the country, he was brought to the police station for prosecution and further investigations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

