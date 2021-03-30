Thailand police arrests Nigerian man, girlfriend for peddling cocaine 

The Thailand Regional narcotics police have disclosed that it has arrested a 36-year-old Nigerian, Michael Ikenna, and his 25-year-old girlfriend, Nantana Chiewpanitch, for allegedly peddling cocaine in Banglamung, Thailand.

It was learnt that the officers of the operative had received a tip-off from a concerned citizen that the suspects were allegedly selling cocaine in the Pattaya and Bangkok area.

The suspects were said to have been captured by officers in a sting operation conducted by undercover police who arranged to purchase 10 grams of cocaine on March 26.

Ikenna was said to have been arrested outside his Takhiantia house and 9.8g. of white powder seized from him.

Police found Nantana Chiewpanitch inside the house but she denied any involvement with drug dealing, saying she has only known Ikenna for a few months and worked in a call center in Bangkok.

The investigators, while searching the suspect’s apartment in Bangkok, recovered nearly a gram of cocaine and hundreds of plastic bags police said were used to package drugs for sale in Bangkok, the East, and Central regions.

Police said that the Nigerian claimed he was an exporter of dried dory fish to his home country. Police alos countered that it was a shell company used to launder his drug money.

Police added that the suspects were taken to the Banglamung Police Station to face charges of illegal possession of Category 2 drugs (cocaine) with intent to sell.