Thailand drags Cambodian leaders before court over border dispute

Thailand has finalized plans to initiate legal proceedings against Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his father, former leader Hun Sen, over alleged violations of its sovereignty during recent border clashes.

Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced that the country’s National Security Council has agreed to file charges in Thai courts, accusing both Cambodian leaders of ordering military actions that breached Thailand’s borders.

The two Southeast Asian neighbours reached a ceasefire late last month after armed conflict along their shared border left more than 40 people dead and displaced over 260,000 others.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the long-standing border dispute, Phumtham said the Thai government will proceed with legal action in response to what it describes as Cambodian military aggression.

He emphasized that the case would be prosecuted domestically under Thai law, as Thailand does not recognise the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“We are preparing to sue Cambodia and its leaders for violating Thailand’s sovereignty through the use of military force and weapons, which has affected Thai lives and property,” Phumtham stated on Tuesday.

He further warned that Hun Manet and Hun Sen would be subject to arrest if they enter Thai territory.

The acting prime minister defended the legal measures as both necessary and appropriate to protect Thai citizens and national assets, warning that failure to act could expose government officials to charges of negligence.

Meanwhile, the Thai Lawyers Council has pledged to support victims of the conflict through civil lawsuits seeking compensation.

Deputy Secretary-General Veerasak Chotiwanich urged affected citizens to submit evidence to support potential class-action suits against the Cambodian government.

Border negotiations between the two countries are scheduled to resume at the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee meeting on 27 August, followed by a General Border Committee session in Cambodia in September.

The July clashes saw both sides exchange artillery fire and air strikes along contested stretches of their 817-kilometre border.

The violence erupted near the ancient Ta Moan Thom temple in Thailand’s Surin province and soon spread to other disputed areas.

Cambodian officials accused Thailand of carrying out air strikes and bombing roads within Cambodian territory.

In turn, Thailand blamed Cambodia for laying new landmines, one of which injured a Thai soldier and triggered a swift military response, including the deployment of F-16 fighter jets.

The conflict was preceded by months of rising tension, including the killing of a Cambodian soldier during a border incident in May.

A truce was brokered on 28 July by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, following separate phone calls between U.S. President Donald Trump and the leaders of both countries.