Thailand, Cambodia ends border dispute after signing peace pact

The leaders of Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to an unconditional ceasefire in a bid to end their deadliest conflict in over a decade. The five days of fierce fighting have killed dozens and displaced tens of thousands.

The peace negotiations took place less than 48 hours after former US President Donald Trump announced he had called the two countries’ leaders, warning that trade negotiations would be paused until the fighting stopped.

The talks were held in Malaysia, the current chair of the regional bloc, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and were attended by officials from the US and China.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who hosted the leaders of both nations, said both sides had reached a mutual understanding that includes an immediate and unconditional ceasefire scheduled to begin at midnight local time on Monday.

“This is a vital first step towards de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security,” Ibrahim said.

During the talks, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet expressed confidence that the outcome would open significant opportunities for hundreds of thousands of displaced people to return home, end hostilities, and pave the way for renewed trust and cooperation between the two countries.

Manet said the meeting had been “co-organised by the United States with participation from China.” He noted that China has strong economic ties to both Thailand and Cambodia and is a close ally of the latter.

“Today we had a very good meeting and very good results that we hope will immediately stop the fighting that has caused many lives lost, injuries, and significant displacement,” he said.

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, stated that the agreement reflects the country’s commitment to a peaceful resolution, noting that Thailand had agreed to a ceasefire expected to be implemented sincerely and effectively by both parties.

Under Monday’s agreement, Anwar said regional commanders from the Thai and Cambodian militaries would meet at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Additionally, the general border committee—a body established by Thailand and Cambodia to facilitate negotiations over their shared border—would hold a meeting on 4 August.

Thailand and Cambodia also agreed to resume direct communications between their prime ministers, foreign ministers, and defence ministers, Anwar added.

Thailand and Cambodia have a long-running border dispute dating back to disagreements over colonial-era maps. The most recent tensions began in May when troops exchanged fire in a contested area, killing a Cambodian soldier. This led to retaliatory measures by both sides.

Last week, the two countries recalled their ambassadors, downgrading diplomatic relations. On Thursday, clashes erupted along the border, with both sides exchanging rocket and artillery fire, as well as airstrikes.

Relations between the countries deteriorated sharply after the armed confrontation in May that killed the Cambodian soldier.

Both countries recalled their ambassadors, and Thailand closed all border crossings with Cambodia; however, migrant Cambodian workers were allowed to return home.