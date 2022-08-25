TETFund fixes Nov. for COVID-19 vaccine projects commissioning

As part of its vaccine development efforts, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has fixed November for the commissioning of its COVID-19 vaccine projects.

The project which is said to be yielding results as its (Coronavirus) COVID-19 vaccine funded project would try its first clinical trial in November.

The Acting Director, Public Affairs of TETFund, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, said that the Vice-Chancellor of Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Lawal Bilbis, made the breakthrough with the support of the fund.

Oniyangi stated that Bilbis led the team of researchers to brief the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, on the progress so far recorded.

Through a statement released on Thursday in Abuja, he recalled how the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged and unleashed untold hardship on humanity globally, noting that Nigeria was only saved by divine intervention since the nation was not prepared for such eventuality.

“TETFund believed in us and supported us to get to where we are now. That is why we have come to give a firsthand report on the progress made so far,” he said.

On his part, a professor of Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Bashir Bello revealed that it had become a matter of urgency for Africa to join the rest of the world in the production of its own vaccine.

Bello said that it was estimated that the continent currently imported 99 per cent of its vaccines and consumed 25 per cent of global vaccine supply.

He said that this made the team to form a consortium and put up a strong proposal, with which they approached TETFund for sponsorship under its research and development intervention.

According to him, the project is a mega research grant and a collaborative effort involving cluster researchers from five different institutions to consolidate problem-solving research and promote innovation.

As gathered, TETFund awarded a total of N1.2 million distributed to four clusters of researchers. One of the clusters, which is the Vaccine Production Cluster, got a total grant of N450 million.

The Vaccine Production Cluster is made up of researchers from the National Veterinary Research Institute Vom, Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Jos, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research,Lagos and National Research Institute for Chemical Technology, Zaria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

