TETFund commences construction of Abuja leadership centre

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund has commenced work on the Abuja Leadership Centre of Excellence in Public Governance, describing the project as a strategic investment aimed at strengthening leadership capacity and advancing national development through Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

The intervention forms part of TETFund’s broader commitment to improving governance, institutional stability and human capital development, with the agency reaffirming that leadership quality remains central to the progress or decline of nations.

The foundation stone for the project was laid on Tuesday at Jahi, Abuja, by the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Architect Sonny Echono, alongside the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Echono disclosed that TETFund would commission about 467 projects across tertiary institutions nationwide between now and October, explaining that leadership development requires deliberate investment in facilities that coordinate intellectual, human and material resources.

“It is my prayer and hope that this centre will become a stopping point for every leader visiting our country. It is not by accident that it is located in the nation’s capital,” Echono said, expressing confidence that the centre would evolve into a globally competitive leadership facility.

He added that it would be impractical for TETFund to personally commission every project, noting that at least 50 iconic projects would be selected nationwide, with two to three in each state, to showcase the impact of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Earlier, Fawehinmi described the project as a landmark intervention and a new phase in the university’s partnership with TETFund, saying, “This Abuja Leadership Centre is a centre of excellence for public governance and leadership,” and a national hub for training future leaders involved in policy decisions.