Terry G cautions Nigerians against Portable comparison

Nigerian singer Gabriel Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has expressed displeasure over ongoing comparisons between himself and fellow artist Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable.

Amanyi described these parallels drawn between him and the controversial singer as uncalled for, emphasizing their vastly different approach to music and lifestyle.

The Apkako crooner shunned netizens and fans over the recurring issues, which he described as disrespecting his legacy, saying there’s a huge difference between an original and a photocopy.

Terry G’s discontent follows a post shared by a Twitter handler, who took issue with comparisons between his eccentricity and Portable’s, demanding respect for his unique style.

The post followed a viral video of Portable resisting arrest, which reignited debates about Terry G and Portable’s differing styles.

In response, the singer said, “In this craze business, please never compare original to photocopy because una mind go dey very soon.. Comparing me to Portable is disrespectful because I actually have music people listen to 10 years later.”

Despite his strong stance, Terry G acknowledged Portable’s uniqueness in a previous interview, saying, “I love Portable so much, He is unique. There is nothing he has that can be compared to mine, musically and intellectually”.

Terry G, known for his energetic performances and hits like “Free Madness,” emphasized his contributions to the music industry, highlighting his skills in vocals, instrumentals, and production.