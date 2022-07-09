Terrorists set seven more Kaduna train passengers free 100days after kidnap

No fewer than seven additional passengers kidnapped during attacks on the Abuja-Kaduna train have been set free by terrorists, barely 100 days after their abduction in the country.

Among the passengers allowed to reunite with their families was a foreign national of Pakistani origin, Dr. Muhammad Afzal, and Sadiq Abdullahi, the son of the Chairman of Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi.

Others released by the terrorists to reunite with their relatives were Bosede Olurotimi, Abubakar Zubairu, Alhassan Sule, Muhammad Daiyabu Paki, and Aliyu Usman.

The victims were released by their abductors on Saturday after spending over 100 days in captivity, even as the security agencies were yet to confirm the development.

It would be recalled that the train conveying the abductees was attacked by the terrorists on March 28 in Kaduna state after leaving Abuja, and they were been released by the terrorists who attacked the train in batches.

Tukur Mamu, a member of the negotiating team and media consultant to Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, told newsmen that the kidnapped victims were released based on dialogue and negotiation with the terrorists.

Although he did not say if any ransom was paid or not before the terrorists released the victims, stressed that they have been handed over to the military and that they were on their way to Kaduna.

Mamu, while reiterating the power of mediation in addressing the security challenges bedeviling the country, claimed that he singlehandedly facilitated and initiated the release of the seven kidnapped victims with support from Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

“That is why I keep emphasizing that government has the power to end the agony of these innocent victims in one day, This is just one individual that sacrifices his life and even integrity. There is no military solution to the current security debacle in Nigeria.

“When you sincerely engage them, these guys, even though wicked with misguided religious beliefs, they are listening. I have sufficient evidence to prove that they do listen. It is this power of engagement and sincerity that resulted in the release of these 7 victims”.

While he thanks the General Officer Commanding the one Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army for the support during the negotiation and the subsequent release of the hostages, Mamu however lamented that despite the poor medical condition of many of the released hostages, there were unnecessary security checks which wasted “their time in a military unit at the outskirts of Kaduna.

“The location they (abductors) gave is remote, sensitive, and risky. There was a military checkpoint before penetrating the forest. My team was stopped by the soldiers but when they told the military our mission they contacted the GOC and he immediately gave approval for them to proceed. And after the victims were successfully evacuated, traveling through over 40 kilometers in the forest, they were given a military escort back to Kaduna at the checkpoint”.

