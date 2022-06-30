Terrorists kill 30 military men, others in Niger

No fewer than 30 soldiers, policemen, and villagers were reported to have been killed by gunmen during an attack on a mining site in Ajata-Aboki, Gurmana Ward in Shiroro Local Government, Niger State.

Of the 30 casualties recorded during the military officers killed by the gunmen include seven policemen and six villagers while the others were said to be soldiers that engaged the gunmen in a battle.

Aside from that, scores of other workers were also said to have sustained varying degrees of multiple gunshot wounds during an attack that lasted for several minutes in the state.

Also, about four Chinese nationals were reported to have been taken away by the gunmen on Thursday during an attack at the mining site in the state.

Confirming the attack through separate statements, the State Governor, Sani Bello, and Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths Of Niger State, Sani Yusuf, said that the policemen were killed at the site while providing security cover for the expatriates while the villagers were slain through an ambush.

Bello, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, commiserated with the families of the deceased policemen and villagers in the state.

According to the statement, it really saddened my heart to hear about this. It is even more worrisome to know that lives of security personnel were involved and expatriates were also among those kidnapped.

“My heart goes out to the family of our security men killed, I pray that Allah will grant them Aljannah Firdausi and quick recovery to those injured”.

While urging the security personnel not to be dampened by the incident, the governor charged them to remain committed to discharging their duties and ensure the safe return of the four Chinese Nationals and others kidnapped at the mining site.

“However, a yet-to-be ascertained number of workers in the mining site including four Chinese nationals were reported to have been abducted,” the Niger government added in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar.

Earlier, Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Yusuf, said that the gunmen were armed with AK-47 rifles and gunned down their victims at sight as well as shot sporadically into the air thereby leading to more devastating consequences.

He noted that the Nigerian Army stationed nearby swung into action to repel the attack, he said several officers were gunned down by the assailants.

According to him, almost thirty soldiers have been discovered in the bush and confirmed dead”. More bodies are still being expected as search efforts have intensified.

